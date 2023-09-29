Britney Spears shows love for Shakira after knives dance: ‘One of my favorite performers’

Britney Spears is showing her admiration forShakira following her incredible MTV VMAs performance, which inspired her own dance, using prop knives and twirling around her living room. The iconic pop star also took a moment to tell her fans that she was not dancing with real knives, and was only imitating Shakira’s moves.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she assured her fans on social media, while showing her dance moves wearing a white top and a pink bikini. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police,” she added.

“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers, Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks,” Britney declared. Fans of the singer had previously pointed out that her dance seemed to be inspired by the Colombian musician’s performance. However, Britney had yet to confirm it until now.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon,” she captioned her first video posted on Instagram. MTV previously posted a clip of Shakira’s performance, showing the singer moving her hips and doing her choreography.

“There’d have to be medical personnel on SITE if I tried to recreate Shakira’s knife dance,” MTV’s caption reads, with many writing about Britney’s post. “Who’s here after watching Britney do this with kitchen knives?” one person commented, adding, “when she put them in her hair...... life changing.”