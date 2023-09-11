Kevin Federline wants to increase Britney Spears’ child support: report

Kevin Federline is now living with his kids full time. Federline and his wife Victoria Prince moved to Hawaii earlier this year and it appears like he’s looking for more child support from Britney Spears.

According to a TMZ report, Federline is considering going to court to ask for an increase of $40,000 a month from Spears. The previous sum that she was providing for her kids appears to be based on the fact that the children were spending 50 percent of their time with each parent.

Federline and his family, including his sons with Spears, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, have been living in Hawaii since last month.

TMZ previously reported that Spears and her boys hadn’t seen each other for over a year, with them skipping out on Spears’ wedding with her ex Sam Asghari. The publication also claimed that the three didn’t see each other before the kids’ departure to Hawaii. They have communicated via texts, with Federline reportedly encouraging his sons to stay in touch with their mother.

Spears, her sons, and Asghari at a Lakers game.

Britney Spears’ divorce

Spears announced she was divorcing Sam Asghari last month. The couple was married for a little over a year, but had a long relationship, first meeting in 2016 when Asghari starred in the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party.”

Earlier this month, Spears was photographed on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, where she appears to have had a great time. She got a tattoo of a red snake on her spine while in Mexico, showing off her results on her Instagram.

