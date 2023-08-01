Britney Spears’ kids to move to Hawaii without saying goodbye: Report

Britney Spears and her kids won’t be seeing each other any time soon. New sources claim that her children, Jayden and Sean, are permanently moving to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince.

Spears reportedly won’t see their kids before their move this Tuesday, according to TMZ. The publication claims Spears and her kids haven’t seen each other in a year, with them skipping out on Spears’ wedding with Sam Asghari in June of last year. The three have communicated via texts occasionally. Reportedly, Federline was encouraging his sons to say goodbye to their mother, but wasn’t going to force them if they didn’t want to.

Last week, Page Six reported that Spears agreed to her kids move to Hawaii with their Federline after he threatened to take her to court if she rejected his request. Federline and Prince are planning on renting a home in the island, where they’ll live with Spears’ kids and with Federline and Prince’s children, Jordan and Peyton.

Spears and Federline in 2004

Spears and Federline were married for three years. The two were involved in a dramatic relationship that was covered by the media. The two reportedly met in a nightclub, marrying three months after. “Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away. I learned real fast how much of a whirlwind the press and everything,” said Federline in an interview with PEOPLE in 2008.

