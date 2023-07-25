31st Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Britney Spears is an ‘auntie’ to Lance Bass’ adorable twins

Spears shared photos with Bass‘ kids, Violet and Alexander

By Maria Loreto -New York

Britney Spears is obsessed with Lance Bass’ twins. In a new Twitter post, Spears shared some images of the moment when she first met Violet and Alexander, Bass’ 20 month old twins.

RELATED:

Britney Spears and will.i.am’s song pushed to release on Friday

Jamie Lynn Spears became emotional when her daughter expressed her desire to pursue a career in acting

The photos show Spears and her husband Sam Asghari posing alongside Bass’ kids. In both photos Spears smiles widely, andholds on to one of the babies while Bass holds on to the other. “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” she captioned the post.

Bass and Spears are from the same generation of popstars, with both of them coming into the peak of their fame at around the same time. While Spears has always had her solo career, Bass was a part of the famous boyband N’SYNC, alongside Justin Timberlake, Spears’ one time ex-boyfriend.

"For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids,” said Bass in an interview with “2 Lies & A Leaf.” “She is like family to me.”

The 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party©GettyImages
Spears alongside N’SYNC at the Grammys

Bass shared the news of his kids in October of 2021, sharing some photos of himself and his husband Michael Turchin. "Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy!" he wrote. "Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or @michaelturchinart)," he continued, referring to his two dogs.

Bass and Turchin married in 2014, with his N’SYNC bandmates Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez in attendance.


Related Video:

Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more