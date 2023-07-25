Britney Spears is an ‘auntie’ to Lance Bass’ adorable twins

Britney Spears is obsessed with Lance Bass’ twins. In a new Twitter post, Spears shared some images of the moment when she first met Violet and Alexander, Bass’ 20 month old twins.

I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!! pic.twitter.com/2cvS8Zm20A — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 24, 2023

The photos show Spears and her husband Sam Asghari posing alongside Bass’ kids. In both photos Spears smiles widely, andholds on to one of the babies while Bass holds on to the other. “I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” she captioned the post.

Bass and Spears are from the same generation of popstars, with both of them coming into the peak of their fame at around the same time. While Spears has always had her solo career, Bass was a part of the famous boyband N’SYNC, alongside Justin Timberlake, Spears’ one time ex-boyfriend.

"For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids,” said Bass in an interview with “2 Lies & A Leaf.” “She is like family to me.”

©GettyImages



Spears alongside N’SYNC at the Grammys

Bass shared the news of his kids in October of 2021, sharing some photos of himself and his husband Michael Turchin. "Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy!" he wrote. "Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or @michaelturchinart)," he continued, referring to his two dogs.

Bass and Turchin married in 2014, with his N’SYNC bandmates Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez in attendance.

