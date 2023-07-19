Britney Spears and will.i.am’s song pushed to release on Friday

Rumors have been floating around about a collaboration between Britney Spears and will.i.am, and now it’s official. On Monday, the singers confirmed the news, writing “tomorrow” in the caption. Fans were eager for it to drop on Tuesday, but will.i.am shared a post revealing that the release is this Friday, 7/21.





will.i.am, born William James Adams Jr. shared his excitement in the caption to work with the one and only Britney Spears for a second time. “I’m sooo honored and excited for this release…” he wrote in the caption.



The musical legends first worked together on the song “Scream & Shout,” which was released in 2012. It was a major hit with both artists lending their vocals to the track. “Thank you @britneyspears…you’re one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I’ve met in my life…I always loved working with you and I always will,” the artist continued.

The song’s teaser gives a look into Britney’s creativity since she was freed from her conservatorship. “Mind yo business b***h,” she can be heard singing in the clip.

It’s no secret that Britney’s fans are protective, and there are already conspiracies in the comments that the singing is not Britney and was made with AI. There is another theory that the person singing is Myah Marie.

“First off it’s a 2003 picture of Britney cropped into this…. The video is gonna be AI, and I heard the vocals may not even be all Britney, might be Myah Marie…. Ugh WHY!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don’t even bother if u not gonna give us a solid follow up to scream & shout,” read one of the passionate comments.



Britney previously released a song with Elton John, marking her first drop since her conservatorship ended.

A BIG YEAR FOR BRITNEY

The new song comes ahead of the release of her memoir The Woman In Me. Britney revealed last week the book was available for pre-sale, releasing October 24, 2023.

Journalist Sam Lasky is the ghostwriter, and it’s expected to cover her conservatorship, her marriage to Sam Asghari, who recently condemned a security guard, and other topics she has never spoken about publicly.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,” reads the website. “The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”



Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...