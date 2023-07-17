Oriana Sabatini treat soccer fans at the Gold Cup final

The Gold Cup final was a thrilling event that took place at the spectacular SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. The atmosphere was electric as Mexico and Panama faced off in the championship match, having advanced from a pool of 16 teams representing North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Concacaf organized this exciting sporting event.

The event was an absolute blast, thanks to the electrifying performances of Oriana Sabatini, Chiquis Rivera, Lasso, and Adriel Favela.

©GettyImages



Singers Chiquis Rivera and Oriana Sabatini perform on stage during the Concacaf Gold Cup final match between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Their epic sets had the attendees on their feet, creating an unforgettable experience that will be remembered for a long time.

Sabatini took to social media to share her disbelief after opening the ceremony. “Can somebody pinch me? I opened the @goldcup final, and I can’t believe it!” she wrote in Spanish on social media.