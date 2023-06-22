How to ask your hairstylist about Jenna Ortega and EmRata’s wispy French bangs

Get ready to turn heads this summer with the hottest hairstyle trend of 2023: Birkin Bangs! Made famous by fashion icon Jane Birkin herself, these wispy, eyebrow-grazing French bangs are the perfect way to add a touch of Parisian chic to your look.

And with celebs like Jenna Ortega and Emily Ratajkowski already rocking the trend, you know it has to be good. Want to try it out for yourself?

The experts at Cosmetify have got you covered with their top tips on how to style Birkin Bangs like a pro.

Simply ask your stylist for a textured, piecey fringe that suits your face shape and hair type. Then, let your hair air dry and add some movement with your fingers for that effortlessly cool, messy look. “One of the most uttered last names in fashion history belongs to Jane Birkin. She was and continues to be the ultimate fashion symbol thanks to being the creator of the iconic Hermès Birkin bag and her 1960s fringe,” the experts said.

“Birkin Bangs are undoubtedly the hairstyle of the moment as we experience a revival of 60s and 70s trends. These short, slightly feathered bangs have a classic and timeless quality, which is demonstrated by the fact that they are currently a trend all over the world. They bring the ultimate cool girl vibe to your ‘do and are a great way to break into the world of bangs as they’re a little less intimidating than a full-fringe. Several celebs, including Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins, Emily Ratajkoski, Bella Hadid and Zendaya, have debuted the hairstyle,” they added.

But that’s not all - Birkin Bangs are also incredibly versatile and can be worn in a variety of ways. Go for a soft-blunt cut for a statement look, sweep them to the side for a touch of glamour, or brush them forward for a full-fringe effect. “The secret to styling Birkin Bangs is to make them appear a little messy. For instance, Jane Birkin would let her hair air dry and rake her fingers through it for some movement. We recommend starting with clean, damp hair and blow-drying your bangs with a small paddle brush, directing the nozzle downwards,” the team explains.

“They’re meant to look a little undone and wispy, so don’t worry if they’re not perfect. Add a light spritz of dry shampoo or light texturizing spray to give them volume and hold,” the experts added.

Whatever your style, Birkin Bangs are the perfect way to add some retro flair to your summer ‘do. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to slay with Birkin Bangs!