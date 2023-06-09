Meet Nicole Morales: the mastermind behind the sought-after ‘concert hair’

Nicole Morales is a true inspiration. What began as a simple hobby of sharing tutorials on social media has now become her full-time profession, and her business, Pelitos by Nico, is a testament to the power of following your passions and believing in yourself.

Her journey started when her mother encouraged her to do people’s hair during the pandemic, allowing her talent quickly shine through. Her dad also planted the seed of always being the best and pushed her to acquire an education in whatever made her happy.

With the help of her friends, she perfected her technique, and soon, thanks to her great tribe, her hairdos went viral on TikTok and Instagram, leading to her creating her famous “concert hair.”

©Pelitos by Nico / highlymindfulmarie





Morale’s “concert hair” always follows the tour theme, whether it is for Bad Bunny, Karol G, or RBD; the hair expert will always give her all to make her clients look amazing and catch everyone’s attention.

Nicole’s work is distinct; therefore, for people, getting their hair done with her ahead of a big event has become the norm for many. Still, she knows she can’t be the only one in the game. Therefore, she hopes to pass the torch and train others to make a name for themselves in the hairstyling industry.

HOLA! USA had the pleasure of speaking with Nicole Morales and learning about her journey, techniques, and plans.



©Pelitos by Nico / highlymindfulmarie



The 26-year-old certified hairstylist from Carolina, Puerto Rico, is a pioneer in her field, catering to those who want to elevate their experience at music events. What inspired you to become a hairstylist, and how did you get started in the industry? I started doing my mom’s hair when she was still at school. Many people complimented her hair until one day; she motivated me to take the world of hair styling seriously. I became a business partner of Monat, and together with them, I did training in social networks, business, and how to style hair. Unfortunately, I contracted Covid, and while I was at home, bored and unable to have contact with people, I started doing hairstyle tutorials to make myself known. I began to think of different names for my business with a friend until we came up with “Pelitos by Nico.” Little by little, I became better known, and there I decided to certify myself as a hairstylist. When and how you started to create your sought-after “concert hair”? Businesses in Puerto Rico began to open after the pandemic, and at the same time, concerts began. So it occurred to me to invite the girls to do their hair with me to go to musical events. At that time, I didn’t know anyone in Puerto Rico or the United States dedicated exclusively to that. So it worked! During the Rauw Alejandro concert, in one day, my schedule was packed, and I received seven girls. That, for me, was great! After that, my schedule has always been full. How have technology and social media impacted how you promote your work and connect with clients? Ninety-nine percent of the comments I get on social media are positive. You attract what you are, and I always project a lot of positivity. I distinguish myself for that. I create experiences with my girls from the moment they write me by direct message until they sit in my chair. Every time there is a concert with a song, I ask my clients for permission to record, and if they accept, I tell them to come full glam to be part of the video that I will post on the networks. I enjoy it when I edit the videos and I only post things my followers want to see. Everything I do is detail-oriented! How do you stay up-to-date and continuously improve your skills and knowledge in the ever-evolving world of hair fashion? My clients let me use my creativity. However, I try to take away from the personality of the person who sits in my chair. I create the looks depending on the concert, and I think about the theme little by little, always doing something that is my signature. I also ask my girls about their outfits and if they want their hair down or up.



©Pelitos by Nico / highlymindfulmarie



Have you ever worked with a celebrity? If not, who would you like to work with? Yes! I work with paopao. She was amazing! It was my first time working backstage. She then hired me for more concerts. My dream client is Karol G and Beyonce. I would love to work on tv or do backup dancers’ hair. What are your plans for the future? I would love to collaborate with Manic Panic. I always use their products, and I’m known for using their hairspray. Eventually, I also want to launch an accessory line for hair. You always travel to different states doing hair. Where can people find you next? I’m going on tour for the RBD and Karol G’s concerts in the United States.