Oriana Sabatini proves the bleached eyebrow beauty trend is still hot for this summer! The Argentine model, actress, and singer took to social media to show her platinum blonde brows —a look we have seen in Lizzo, Kendall Jenner, and Ariana Grande.

The daughter of former Argentine actor Osvaldo Sabatini and the Venezuelan actress Catherine Fulop debuted the beauty trend weeks ago, after it was introduced as haute couture during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

“We’re used to seeing bleached brows on the runway, but with Kendall Jenner and Lizzo sporting the look more recently, people want to recreate these looks and get creative with their appearance,” Jamie Long, the lead Brow Stylist at HD Brows, shared. “The bleached brow trend is a bold/brave look, we see it gracing the runways, and it always turns heads. A more wearable day-to-day look is bleaching the brows to lift them just a few shades.”

According to Benefit Cosmetics’ Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey, you can hack this trend for at-home, DIY recreation using makeup only. “This is a quick and easy trick to get the bleached brow look without losing the structure brows bring to your face and eyes or without using harsh chemicals that can alter the texture of the hair,” the expert says.

Oriana is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She inspires her fans and followers with her unique style choices. Recently, Oriana had the opportunity to perform live in front of an enthusiastic European audience.

©Oriana Sabatini





In Rome, Italy, she graced the stage as a special guest of Boro, with whom she collaborated on a new track called “Coco Chanel”. The two introduced their new song to the Italian audience, fulfilling Oriana’s lifelong dream.