Survey reveals Latinas invest more money in hair care products than the average American woman©GettyImages
Hair treatments

All the benefits of Biotin for your hair

Combats hair loss, increases its volume and enhances its natural shine

By Gabriela Luna -Miami

Having healthy and radiant hair, regardless of external factors such as heat, cold, or humidity, to name a few, is the dream of many women who, in pursuing this ideal, resort to various treatments to care for and strengthen their hair.

One of the ingredients with a significant presence in such products is biotin, a vitamin B that significantly benefits our health and, above all, our hair.

viaje©GettyImages

This excellent vitamin combats hair loss increases its volume and enhances its natural shine. Below, we explain what it does and how it works.

This is what Vitamin B7 does for your hair:

  • Biotin, present in many foods such as meat, fish, eggs, seeds, and vegetables like spinach and broccoli, helps break down amino acids and fatty acids to generate energy.
  • The presence of this vitamin increases hair volume through the use of shampoos that contain biotin or supplements that contain Vitamin B7 and other active ingredients that help control hair loss.
Beneficios de la biotina©GettyImages
  • By stimulating the metabolism of nutrients and proteins, such as keratin, biotin reduces the breakage or fragility of the hair follicle, resulting in a decrease in hair loss.
Beneficios de la biotina©GettyImages
Los buenos hábitos alimenticios potencializan los beneficios de la biotina en el cabello y la piel
  • Biotin oxygenates the hair follicles, increasing hair density and volume. However, the results are even better when good eating habits accompany biotin intake, including fruits and vegetables with B-group vitamins, eggs, nuts, avocados, and oily fish.
  • Contributes to maintaining a healthy nervous system.
  • During pregnancy, its presence is essential as it is necessary for the normal development of the fetus. It is important to also pay attention to warning symptoms indicating a biotin deficiency before your health or physical abilities are compromised.
  • Since it is a vitamin that our body does not produce, it is acquired through the foods we include in our daily diet or through some dietary supplements. 

Warning signs of biotin deficiency include:

Beneficios de la biotina©GettyImages
La pérdida de cabello es un síntoma importante de la deficiencia de biotina en nuestro cuerpo
  • Hair or body hair loss
  • Irritation, redness, or burning around the eyes, nose, mouth, and anal area
  • Fragile nails
  • Skin infections
  • Styes (enlargement of a sebaceous gland on the eyelid)
  • Nervous system disorders
