Experts assure people should adjust their haircare routine as they age

As we age, our hair goes through changes just like the rest of our body. Adjusting our hair care routine to meet these changing needs is essential. According to a new article by Today, there are simple tips to help you care for your hair as you age.

“Your hair, nails and skin are made up of the same components, but when we think about anti-aging, we just think about skin. We don’t think that your hair goes along with that as well,” hairstylist Courtney Foster told the publication.

Find below six tips to keep your hair healthy as you celebrate birthdays

Hydration is Key: One of the most important things you can do for your hair as you age is to keep it hydrated. As we get older, our hair naturally becomes drier and more brittle. To combat this, try using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner designed for your hair type.

One of the most important things you can do for your hair as you age is to keep it hydrated. As we get older, our hair naturally becomes drier and more brittle. To combat this, try using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner designed for your hair type. Choose the Right Products: Be mindful of the products you use on your hair as you age. Look for products specifically designed for your hair type, and avoid using products that contain harsh chemicals that can damage your hair.

Protect Your Hair: As we age, our hair becomes more vulnerable to damage from the sun and environmental factors. Protect your hair by wearing a hat or scarf outside, and avoid exposing your hair to harsh chemicals and heat-styling tools.

Get Regular Trims: Regular trims are essential for keeping your hair healthy and strong. Our hair grows more slowly as we age, so it’s necessary to keep it trimmed to prevent split ends and breakage.

Regular trims are essential for keeping your hair healthy and strong. Our hair grows more slowly as we age, so it’s necessary to keep it trimmed to prevent split ends and breakage. Consider Your Hair Color: Our hair naturally begins to lose its pigment as we age. If you want to continue coloring your hair, consider selecting a shade closer to your natural hair color. This will help to create a more natural look.

Our hair naturally begins to lose its pigment as we age. If you want to continue coloring your hair, consider selecting a shade closer to your natural hair color. This will help to create a more natural look. Embrace Your Natural Texture: Our hair texture may change as we age. Instead of fighting it, embrace your natural texture and work with it. This will help to keep your hair healthy and reduce damage from heat styling tools.

Related Video: The health impacts of drinking alcohol as you age Loading the player...