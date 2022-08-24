Experts reveal what you should be doing regularly to promote healthy hair growth

There are a lot of tips and tricks when it comes to hair care. But not all of them work or are beneficial for you. Although some of them might have been passed down through generations or others you recently discovered on TikTok, what is for sure is that asking for legit guidance is always a good idea.

Therefore, hair experts from CLOUD NINE have revealed with HOLA! USA the truth behind some of the most popular hair growth hacks and what you should do regularly to promote healthy hair growth.

Using a silk pillowcase - TRUE

One of the most popular hacks listed, silk items, are the talk of the hair and beauty community. The hashtag #silkpillowcase has over 34.6 million views on TikTok and has a range of benefits.

A silk pillowcase is less likely than cotton to absorb moisture, creams, and oils from your hair, allowing your products to work their magic while you sleep. This keeps hair hydrated throughout the night to promote hair growth.

Shampoo slows down hair growth - FALSE

The #nopoomovement community believes that shampoo increases shedding and hinders hair growth, with the hashtag alone raking in over 7.3 million views on Tiktok.

Experts at CLOUD NINE comment, “This theory is, in fact, untrue. The use of shampoo helps to clear the build-up of hair products and excess sebum, leaving the scalp clean. Shampoos containing beneficial vitamins, oils, and minerals can stimulate the hair follicles to encourage further growth.”

Rubbing your nails together - TRUE

Surprising but true, the act of rubbing your nails against each other stimulates blood flow and oxygen to the scalp due to the nerves below the nail bed being connected to the scalp. Doing this for 5-10 minutes daily can help to revive dormant hair follicles, promoting growth.

Getting your hair cut regularly - FALSE

While regular hair cuts can help to keep split ends at bay and retain length, they do not encourage hair growth. Hair is grown from the scalp, so trimming the ends does little to affect growth from the root.

Using rice water - TRUE

When Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian uses the Asian rice water technique to promote hair growth, social media users went wild for it. The hashtag #ricewaterchallenge was born and now has over 78.3 million views on TikTok.

The Kardashian-approved hair hack, in fact, works; Rice water is packed with minerals and vitamins that our hair loves. For example, amino acids, B vitamins, vitamin E, and antioxidants. When applied to the hair, these minerals and vitamins penetrate the hair follicle for stronger, longer hair.