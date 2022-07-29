Dandruff, greasiness, or itchiness? Dr. Annie Gonzalez shares at-home scalp care remedies

Dandruff flare-ups are often caused by stress or extreme weather conditions, so shampooing smarter and not more often is the key.

At least once in our lifetime, we have experienced scalp conditions like dandruff, greasiness, or itchiness. Despite many beliefs, it happens to any person with any type of hair; therefore, Dove’s partner and Dermatologist, Dr. Annie Gonzalez, has shared with HOLA! USA her expert advice on how to properly care for your scalp.

Dr. Annie Gonzalez for Dove on At Home Scalp Care Remedies

If you suffer from seborrheic dermatitis, also known as dandruff, you may benefit from washing your hair with shampoos that contain ingredients like pyrithione zinc, which is found in the Dove DermaCare Scalp Series, at least twice weekly.

To control dandruff, you should rotate shampoos that contain anti-dandruff ingredients, including pyrithione zinc, ketoconazole, tar, selenium sulfide, and salicylic acid.

Dandruff is a scalp condition with no permanent cure and episodic flares triggered by stress, weather, and hormonal changes. The treatment objective with anti-dandruff shampoos like Dove DermaCare Scalp is to help you control the condition and reduce the severity and frequency of these flares.

It is recommended that you use anti-dandruff shampoos like those from Dove DermaCare Scalp Series 3-4 times weekly during flares, and you may reduce their use to 2-3 per week as your dandruff gets better.

If you have dandruff, not washing your hair enough can make your condition worse because of dead skin and sebum buildup, and overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia.