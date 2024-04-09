The Platino Awards have been honoring the best of Ibero-American cinema and television for the past ten years. The venue for the awards show has been relocated throughout Ibero-America, and this year, it will be held at Xcaret in the Mexican Riviera Maya. The Platino Xcaret Awards 2024 are scheduled for April 20th, and, as every year, we expect the invited celebrities to impress us with their best styles.

This time, they will have to adapt to the hot jungle climate of the region. With fascinating beauty trends dominating this spring-summer season, we are sure they will be the perfect complement to the looks chosen by the stars. The venue itself is paradisiacal and offers a beautiful backdrop to the event.

We have taken on the task of predicting the trending hairstyles and makeup that will be the highlights of the upcoming Platino Xcaret Awards 2024, as some notable celebrities such as Esmeralda Pimentel, Majida Issa, and Ángula Aguilar are confirmed to attend the event. Glamour is expected to be at its peak during the gala. Therefore, we have chosen the beauty trends we believe will be seen at the event.

Platino Xcaret Awards 2024