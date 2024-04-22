The Platino Awards Xcaret made a grand return to Mexico, and Galilea Montijo attended the event with her boyfriend, model Isaac Moreno, for the first time. During the HOLA! Pre-Show on the Red Carpet, the presenter and her beau spoke exclusively with HOLA! TV’s Christian Carabias.

The couple shared details of their experience in the Riviera Maya, where they mingled with A-listers from the cinema industry, including Manolo Caro, whom they spent time with during one of the celebrations surrounding the eleventh edition of these awards.

Galilea Montijo and her boyfriend speak for the first time about their relationship

Their first interview together

During the interview, they shared their experience in this installment. Galilea Montijo expressed great affection for our publication, highlighting that HOLA! has always accompanied her through the most important moments of her life. She said, “With HOLA! I feel at home. There has always been a lot of affection, from here to there and from there to here.” She was referring to all the occasions in which she shared her confessions on the pages of our magazine.

During her conversation in the pre-show, the presenter shared with us the excitement of being part of this great film and television festival: “We are happy to be at the Platino Awards for the first time; it is wonderful to see how they have grown each year and that they are now in our country, it is a ”luxury,“ confessed the presenter. She said about her days in the Riviera Maya with the Spaniard: ”It is beautiful, whether you come with friends or family, with your partner, on a honeymoon, it is wonderful.”

Their favorite stars of the night

The couple confessed that they had met their Ibero-American idols: “Since the day we arrived, we have been like this: ‘Look at my love, the one in the movie, the one in the series,’ you know it’s wonderful, of course, you’re used to it in the program to pass notes, but when you have them in front of you, you become a fan and we, who are glued to the television all the time, are happy taking photos,” Galilea confessed to us. The presenter preferred not to reveal which film was her favorite to win tonight: “There is nowhere to turn; it is very tough, very close.”

Galilea coincidió with Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé

The extraordinary meetings in the Riviera Maya

Isaac Moreno spoke with a media outlet for the first time since he began his courtship with Galilea. Smiling, the Spaniard chose HOLA! to reveal which actress he would like to star in a film with, in a supposed case: “You make it very difficult for me, but I think it’s with her (Galilea),” he replied smiling.

On the other hand, Galilea revealed how they had a good time during the welcome party for Premios Platino Xcaret, held on Friday night: “We were at a very fun table with Manolo Caro, who is a very dear friend from years ago. We saw each other, we hugged, we told each other a lot of things, because we hadn’t seen each other for many years, we had an incredible time,” she said.

Galilea Montijo junto a Alberto Guerra, actor de la serie de Netflix 'Griselda'

As she walked down the red carpet to the ceremony, Galilea Montijo coincided with Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato and her husband, Michael Bublé. The Guadalajaran did not miss the opportunity to pose for a souvenir photo with the couple.

Through her Instagram account, Galilea has been sharing the most memorable details of her debut at Premios Platino Xcaret, where she also met Alberto Guerra. Guerra recently shared credits with Sofia Vergara in the series “Griselda” and starred in a cover with Madonna this week. The host also took the opportunity to pose with the “Babylon” actor Diego Calva.