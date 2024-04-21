Platino Awards 2024: The best moments of the night

The Platino Awards 2024 have made history. Aside from returning to the Riviera Maya, one of most stunning locations in Mexico, the eleventh edition of the show became the first to be hosted by two women: Esmeralda Pimentel and Majida Isaa. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most inspiring moments of the night:

Rocio Durcal’s tribute

©GettyImages



Ana Mena performing a tribute for Rocio Durcal

Hosted in the beautiful Theather Gran Tlachco at the Xcaret Park, this year’s Platino Awards celebrated Ibero-American talent while showcasing musical diversity from the Spanish artists Ana Mena and Ana Guerra, who, alongside Majida, tributed the icon Rocio Durcal.

Durcal is a beloved figure in Spain and Latin America, and is known fondly as the most Mexican Spaniard. The tribute made for one of the most moving moments of the evening.

Cecilia Roth takes home the Platino Award

The legendary Argentinean actress Cecilia Roth was this year’s recipient of the Platino Honorary Award. Roth was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation. The actress has a long career in film, working with some of the best Ibero-American directors, including Pedro Almodovar, with whom she made films like “All About My Mother,” “Laberyth of Passion,” and more.

The Platino Honorary Award has been handed to impactful figures like Antonio Banderas, Edward James Olmos, Diego Luna, Carmen Maura, Benicio del Toro, and more.

Michael Buble shows off his Spanish skills

Michael Buble attended the Platino Awards alongside his wife, the Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato. He showed off his Spanish while Lopilato promoted the program and invited viewers to tune into the show. “Hola, hola, hola, soy Miguel Burbuja,” he said, making his wife laugh.