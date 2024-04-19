Cristo Fernández lives his two passions at the 2024 Platino Awards Xcaret: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

Long before gaining fame as Dani Rojas in the “Ted Lasso” series, Cristo Fernández had a career as a soccer player. Interestingly, he portrays a prominent player for AFC Richmond in the Apple TV series. Blending his real-life soccer background with his television role, Cristo participated in the Star Encounter—a friendly match between soccer stars and celebrities, all part of the 2024 Platino Awards Xcaret.

In an interview with HOLA!, the 33-year-old actor expressed his excitement about attending the eleventh edition of the awards, which recognizes the best of Ibero-American cinema, and about playing with players he admired as a child. Throughout his event at the Riviera Maya, Cristo has fulfilled significant dreams.

©GettyImages



Cristo Fernández

The match took place at El Camaleón Mayakoba, a space dedicated to golf lovers, surrounded by a lush environment of the jungle, mangroves, freshwater channels, and the beaches of the Riviera Maya. In this stunning setting and led by the esteemed captain Gaby Espino, the celebrities put up a great game against top-tier players such as Forlán, Joaquín, Godín, Mascherano, Mario Suárez, Morientes, Mendieta, Miguel A. Moya, and Vicente Gómez.

Despite the final score of 8-3 not being in their favor, the celebrities remained spirited, clearly thrilled by the chance to blend sports and entertainment before the grand event, the 2024 Platino Awards Xcaret. In a conversation with HOLA!, Cristo spoke enthusiastically and revealed that it was his first visit to Xcaret, making the weekend one he would never forget.

“Personally, it’s truly a dream come true to be here. I had never been to Xcaret before. So I am very grateful to the entire organization, the Platino Awards, the league, everyone for their effort,” he said.

During the conversation, Cristo discussed his soccer career prior to his role in series like “Ted Lasso,” and how an injury shifted his path from sports to acting. “I reached the second division, playing in Guadalajara for the Tecos students. Like many who don’t make it, it was a knee injury that sidelined me—first the left, then the right,” he explained.

Despite those difficult moments, Cristo shared that he moved forward with the support of his loved ones, who encouraged him in his new adventure in the world of acting. “I discovered cinema and acting and studied communications in Guadalajara, and from there, I took hold of myself and switched the fields for the stages. And today, we are here combining them,” he revealed about how an injury led him to the world of cinema and television.

After this journey, Cristo is now ready for his first Platino Awards Xcaret, fulfilling dreams alongside those he used to admire as a child. “My two passions—work and play—have merged today, sharing this space with the legends I once dreamed of and saw on television, and experiencing their positive energy, truly makes this a dream come true,” he shared.