Benicio del Toro to be awarded the Platino Honorary Award

Benicio del Toro will be recognized with the Platino Honorary Award. The award celebrates Ibero-American filmmaking, being one of the few recognitions that considers Latin American and Spanish talent. Previous recipients include Diego Luna,Antonio Banderas, and more.

Benicio del Toro at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

The Platino Awards will be hosted this April 22nd, in Madrid, with the legendary Spanish actress Carmen Maura introducing and handing out del Toro’s award.

Benicio del Toro is one of the most prominent Latin American actors in Hollywood, having built a long and successful career where he’s won and been nominated for Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and more. Del Toro was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the US when he was a teenager. Since, he’s worked with some of the world’s leading directors and actors, from Steven Soderbergh to Brad Pitt. He’s also had key roles in critically acclaimed films like “Sicario,” “Snatch,” “The Usual Suspects,” and more.

He has a child with Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of musician Rod Stewart.

The Platino Awards were established in the year 2013 and give awards to the most notorious Ibero-American media of the year, recognizing actors, directors, films and TV shows.

This year’s nominees include “Argentina, 1985,” which was also nominated for best international feature at the Academy Awards, and actors like Penelope Cruz, Peter Lanzani, Ricardo Darin, and more.