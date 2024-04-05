The singers bringing the rhythm to Premios Platino 2024

Following the announcement that Esmeralda Pimentel and Majida Issa, are the first two women to host the Platino Awards, the artists who will be in charge of filling the room with music have been revealed. The event will take place on April 20th, at Xcaret in the Riviera Maya, and they chose names from all around Ibero-America to give attendees and viewers at home a taste of the talent that exists in countries like Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, and Mexico. For the grand return of this award ceremony to Mexico, an exceptional lineup of musicians will represent various genres on stage.





The talent invited to the gala

For the XI edition of the Platino Awards, several singers from different parts of Ibero-America will travel to Mexico to delight the audience with their talent. Representing Spain, we will see singers Ana Guerra, Ana Mena, and the one and only David Bisbal. From Colombia, the musical group Monsieur Periné will take the stage, along with Diana Hoyos and Majida Issa, who will also be in charge of hosting the event, together with Mexican Esmeralda Pimentel.Gerónimo Rauch will represent Argentina, while Mariaca Semprún represents Venezuela. As the host country, Mexico invited Ángela Aguilar.

As part of the surprises for the big night, there will be an original song for the gala performed. It will be a composition performed by Colombian Diana Hoyos and Argentine Gerónimo Rauch, who will be in charge of singing the song composed by Lucas Vidal. During the ceremony, traditional Mexican music will play a very important part, which is why singers Ana Guerra, Majida Issa, Mariaca Semprún, and Ana Mena are preparing a tribute to Rocío Dúrcal, known as ‘The Most Mexican Spaniard,’ who would have turned 80 years old in 2024.





©GettyImages



Ana Mena will be apart of the tribute for Rocío Durcal

One of the highlights of the night will be David Bisbal’s performance, a legend in the world of Ibero-American music. With a career spanning over 20 years, the Spanish artist is ready to captivate the Platino Awards audience.





With the same versatility with which the nominees were selected, they sought out diverse genres, which is why Colombians Monsieur Periné, Catalina García, and Santiago Prieto, will bring a mix of jazz, swing, and pop.

Mexico’s choice



To close the gala in Mexico with a bang, attendees will be blessed by the talent of Ángela Aguilar, heir to the musical legacy of one of the most important dynasties. The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar is ready to make history at her first Platino Awards where she will become the sole representative of Mexico. It’s the golden opportunity to show off her powerful voice. With this remarkable international lineup, the Platino Awards endeavors to foster cooperation and intercultural enrichment throughout Ibero-America.