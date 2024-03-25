Platino Awards: Mexico’s talented nominees

Mexico is ready to host the Platino Awards again, set to take place on April 20th at Xcaret Park in the Riviera Maya. This venue will once more embrace the gathering of Ibero-American talent for this prestigious ceremony. In addition to being the host this year, Mexico secured fourth place among the most nominated countries for this event, with two Mexican actors standing out in the categories of Best Male Performance and Best Supporting Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series: Damián Alcázar and Emiliano Zurita, respectively.

Damián Alcázar nominated in the category of Best Male Performance

Mexican Talent

With ten nominations, Mexico ranks among the countries with the most nominations. The national productions competing include: “Tótem,” “Home is Somewhere Else,” “Una jauría llamada Ernesto,” “Radical,” “Huesera,” and “La cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.” “With a total of 10 nominations, Mexico becomes the fourth country with the most nominations for the Platino Awards, after Spain, Argentina, and Chile,” reads the official awards account, where all the details of the gala have been revealed.

Among the films selected in more than one category is “Radical,” directed by Eugenio Derbez. It will vie for the Platino Award for Cinema and Education in Values, as well as for Original Music, thanks to the contributions of Pascual Reyes and Juan Pablo Villa. Moreover, Mexico is prominently represented in the paramount category of Ibero-American Fiction Film with “Tótem,” also earning a nomination in the Directing category, recognizing the remarkable work of Mexican director Lila Avilés.

Mexican talent, Lila Avilés stands outs as nominee for directing Totem

Mexico, in the most important categories

Apart from nominations by project, like “Una jauría llamada Ernesto” contending in the Documentary Film category or “Huesera” competing for Sound Direction, the film “Home is Somewhere Else” also earned a spot in the Best Animated Film category. Undoubtedly, the nominations generating the most buzz among the public are those earned individually by actors, such as Damián Alcázar. For his portrayal in “El caso Monroy,” he will go head-to-head with Enzo Vongruncic for the Platino for Best Male Performance.

Emiliano Zurita obtained his first nomination for his work in “La cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.”

Emiliano Zurita’s First Nomination

One of the nominations that has stirred the most excitement is the achievement of Emiliano Zurita, the youngest son of the late Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita. He earned this distinction for his role in “Casey” in the miniseries “La cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.” This marks his debut as a candidate for the Platino Awards, an event cherished by the family. While Emiliano has attended the event in the past as a guest or presenter, he returns in 2024 as one of Mexico’s proud representatives in the competition.