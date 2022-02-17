Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar and David Bisbal will honor Vicente Fernández’s legacy

Premio Lo Nuestro is around the corner, and while there is still so much more to uncover, People recently revealed that Univision’s award show would honor the late Vicente Fernández.

As reported by the publication, the show’s opening will include Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar, and David Bisbal singing to the beloved King of Rancheras, and mariachi legend.

©GettyImages



The undisputed king of Mexico’s traditional ranchera music, Vicente Fernandez -“El Idolo de Mexico,” performs live at the Rose Garden in Portland.

Besides honorig Vicente Fernández’s legacy, Premio Lo Nuestro will present the Ídolo Global (Global Idol) award to Colombian superstar Maluma.

The show will include Anitta, Chimbala, CNCO, Deorro, El Alfa, El Fantasma, Elvis Martinez, Gente de Zona, Gilberto Santa Rosa, IAmChino, Jay Wheeler, Justin Quiles, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, and Manuel Turizo. Other superstars taking the stage are Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Ovi, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Sebastián Yatra, Sting, and Wisin y Yandel.

The 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro has J Balvin, Camilo, and Nodal leading with ten nominations, while Karol G and Bad Bunny have nine. The sequence continues with Maluma, Jhay Cortez, Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro having eight each.

One of the show’s top categories has Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Yatra, competing to become the artist of the year.

On February 24, the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from Miami’s FTX Arena with Noche de Estrellas at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. The pre-show will feature Emilia, Duki, VF7, Lele Pons, and Ninow y Candy. David Bisbal, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto and Yuri will host the award ceremony.