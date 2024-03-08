New Music Friday: Young Miko, Grupo Frontera x Christian Nodal, Ariana Grande, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round up of new music released this week to get your weekend started. From a list stars and rising artists making their mark in the industry, get ready to be entertained.

1. Young Miko - curita

Puerto Rican superstar Young Miko, who was jut honored at the Billboard Women in Music event drops her latest single, “curita.” Just like the music video she starred in with Karol G, it comes with visuals all about equality and love.

2. Natalia Lafourcade - Maria La Curandera

Fresh off her Grammy win for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album Category, Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade releases “Maria la Curandera” on International Women’s Day. The singer said she was inspired by a María Sabina poem. “In this month, we are reminded that we are still on a march of struggle for our freedom, for respect for our lives, our ideals and thoughts, for our bodies. We wanted to perform a dance that gives life to the words of María Sabina and also to all the repressed words and emotions. A ritual and an offering in motion that looks at women in constant mourning.”

3. Grupo Frontera x Christian Nodal - Ya Pedo Quién Sabe

In an exciting collaboration, Grupo Frontera teams up with Mexican superstar Christian Nodal for “Ya Pedo Quien Sabe.” The romantic ballad which translates to: maybe drunk who knows, comes with a music video featuring the artists as they sing about heartbreak and the turbulent emotions that come with it. Nodal said of the experience, “There was always a really dope chemistry, admiration, mutual respect, the energy at the video was always great, the time went by really fast telling jokes and talking about life, they are great guys and I love them very much.”

4. Natti Natasha - Otro Caption

Natti Natasha releases a track all about independence, self love, and resilience, “Otro Caption.” It’s the second single of 2024 for the Dominican singer. It comes with a fun music video showing off her dance moves and luxurious lifestyle.

5. Yandel, Saiko - Caserio

Yandel adds a tropical element to reggaeton with Saiko for their collaboration, “Caserio.” With some reggae vibes, the track makes for a smooth and fun listening experience. It comes wiht a music video featuring the artists.

6. Ariana Grande - we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Ariana Grande’s long awaited album Eternal Sunshine is here. As expected, her stunning vocals shine through with every track. “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” comes with a highly produced beautiful music video starring Evan Peters as she sings about a relationship that is starting to come to an end.

7. Thalia, Ángela Aguilar - Troca

Mexican pop star, Thalia releases her first single of 2024, “Troca” featuring, Ángela Aguilar. It’s the third preview from Thalia’s upcoming “Regional Mexican” album, “A Mucho Honra” in which she honor’s Mexico’s culture. It comes with an animated video depicting the singers.



8. La Yegros - Veo Feat K.O.G

Argentinian singer La Yegros collaborates with Ghanaian artist K.O.G. on the track “Veo”, written and composed by Daniel Martin and produced by Gaby Kerpel. ﻿The fusion of South American music and Afrobeat, has a powerful energy with a message about rebirth, and reimagining your outlook in life and the way you experience earth.

9. Nfx - Hip Hop Sh*t Ft Santa Salut

Chilean rap pioneer NFX joins forces with rising star Santa Salut and Chicho Beats for “Hip Hop Sh*t.” Each artist shows off their unique bars and flow in the track with NFX saying in a press release, “We got together to write with Santa Salut and Chicho, trying to make it flow as free as possible without having a fixed concept. As we were talking and I was listening to Santa Salut’s verses, it started to take shape and the lyrics and chorus started to come out.”

10. Eden Muñoz, Fuerza Regida - MONEY EDITION

Singer, songwriter & producer, Edén Muñoz joins Fuerza Regida for the new corrido, “Money Edition.” The track celebrates the victory of making the Mexican American dream a reality and comes with a music video featuring the artists.