New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera, Natti Natasha, and more

It’s the first Friday of August, and summer is going fast! As we enjoy the last weeks of fun artists have been delivering fresh tunes to get the party started. Get your playlist ready, and check out our round up of new music released this week.

1. Kali Uchis, El Alfa, JT - Muñekita

Kali Uchis releases her new song, “Muñekita,” with Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls. “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” says Uchis. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

2. Grupo Frontera x Grupo Firme - EL AMOR DE SU VIDA

Grupo Frontera has released their long awaited debut album ‘El Comienzo.’ The album includes a collaboration with the one and only Grupo Firme about heartbreak, “EL AMOR DE SU VIDA.” “It’s honestly amazing because we say this all the time, but the music we play is a mix of the music we grew up listening to. A new urban style of music too. For us to be able to have our music be heard all around the world, having it be what we grew up listening to, it’s something that we really never imagined,” they told Apple Music.

3. The Linda Lindas - “Resolution/Revolution”

Half Asian and half Latinx, The Linda Lindas are a rock band from Los Angeles. The all-girl group comprised of Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, and sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza release their new track, “Resolution/Revolution.”

4. Gera MX, Peso Pluma, Herencia de Patrones - Feria en el Sobre

Mexican rapper Gera MX is the latest artist to get Peso Pluma on a track. Along with Herencia de Patrone, the trio dropped, “Feria en el Sobre.” The song comes with an animated music video.

5. Natti Natasha - No Pare

Natti Natasha made headlines this week when it was rumored that she cheated on Raphy Pina, who is in prison. The singer released “No Pare,” which includes the photo that had everyone talking. Now people are wondering if it was all a publicity stunt.

6. Camila Fernández - Una Vida

Camila Fernández returns with “Una Vida,” a romantic ballad featuring mariachi arrangements. The song shares her journey to finding a fairy-tale romance, and includes a heartwarming music video starring her grandparents.

7. Imprudencia - Dalex, paopao

Puerto Rican artist paopao and Dalex drop their song “Imprudencia” (“Recklessness”). The music and lyrics and tell a story about a bold and unrestrained passion in a modern romance, where both are willing to risk everything for each other.



8. Junior H x Grupo Firme - El Patrocinador

JUNIOR H presents “El Patrocinador” with his fellow Mexicans, GRUPO FIRME. The slow and romantic song urges listeners to leave the past behind and embrace personal growth after a breakup.

9. Eladio Carrión ft. Morad - Pa’ La Vuelta

Multi-platinum international artist Eladio Carrión releases “PA‘ LA VUELTA” with Spanish-Moroccan rapper, singer and songwriter Morad.

10. Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good

Usher excites fans with a new song in collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage. “Good Good,” will bring you back to the classic hip hop sounds of the 2000s.