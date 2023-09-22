New Music Friday: Blink-182, Shakira, Fuerza Regida, Feid, Natti Natasha, Tokischa and more

It’s Friday which means we are diving into the hottest tracks of the week with our weekly column, New Music Friday! From chart-topping artists to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, get ready for a musical journey that will have you grooving from start to finish. So get your playlist and let’s rock - and dance.

1. blink-182 - ONE MORE TIME

The legendary band that is blink-182 releases their highly anticipated single “ONE MORE TIME.” The lyrics reflect on the band’s journey together after Tom DeLonge briefly left the band. “From strangers into brothers, from brothers into strangers again,” they sing. After Travis Barker’s near death experience and Matt Hoppus’ diagnoses with cancer, they realized how important their friendship is, coming together again. The music video is filled with moments from their past music videos that will bring tears to a fan’s eyes.

2. Shakira, Fuerza Regida - El Jefe

Shakira and Fuerza Regida come together for an unique listening experience with “El Jefe.” The track marks the Colombian’s singer first venture into regional mexican music as she embraces the music and Zapateado dance style with her own personal style. The music video also had an easter egg featuring her former nanny.

3. Feid, Rema - Bubalu

FEID seamlessy blends afrobeat with urban music with his new track “Bubalu” alongside Nigerian rapper REMA. The catchy track will help you swaying with good vibes and comes with a fun music video.

4. Natti Natasha x Tokischa - No Pare “Remix”

Natti Natasha enlists in the help of Tokischa for a remix of her hit song, “No Pare.” Tokischa has been sharing steamy photos on Instagram hinting that we may have a music video on the way

5. Aron Luix - Bandida

Dominican-American rising star ARON LUIX, who has been making waves since his 2020 debut, even opening up for CNCO’s farewell tour releases his latest single, “BANDIDA.” Paying homage to old-school reggaeton with a bachata twist, it has a catchy hook that will have you dancing.



6. VALÉ - bololo

Colombian up and coming artist VALÉ releases her latest single “bololo.” She told HOLA! USA in a statement, “The word “bololo” is a slang term native to Barranquilla, Colombia, where I was born and raised. It means a big mess, a brawl, simply a messy moment. I wanted the song to sound exactly like the word, kind of noisy, a little annoying, but extremely cool and experimental. I think we achieved it and got a solid track that I am extremely proud of.”

7. Xavi, Los Dareyes De La Sierra - Poco a Poco

Rising Mexican American artist Xavi, teams up with Regional Mexican superstar Los Dareyes de La Sierra for his latest track, “Poco a Poco.” This fusion of classic and contemporary styles tells a compelling story of starting from scratch and staying true to oneself on the path to success.

8. Maria Becerra, Prabh Singh - 9:45 REMIX

Maria Becerra teams up with Punjabi music sensation Prabh Singh on a bilingual version of his viral hit “9:45,” featuring Becerra singing in both Spanish and Punjabi. “This collaboration represents an opportunity not only for my career but also for my personal growth. I’m passionate about learning about other cultures, and achieving this fusion through music felt like a challenge that expanded my horizons and will allow me to connect with more people,” Becerra commented on the collaboration.

9. Rawayana, Servando - La Tormenta

Venezuelan band Rawayana comes together witht their fellow Venezuelan Servando Primera come together for, “La Tormenta.” The reggae infused track brings smoothe vibes.

10. Landon Barker - Friends With Your EX

Travis Barker isn’t the only Barker releasing new music. His son Landon Barker releases his latest single,”Friends With Your EX.” The music video stars his girlfriend Charli Damelio.