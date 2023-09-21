Halle Berry is all smiles in New York after calling out Drake for using her image without permission

Halle Berry is, in her words, “being the bigger guy” and moving on after Drake used an image to promote his latest single without her permission. The Catwoman star was all smiles in New York City after her first public outing since her feud with the Canadian rapper. She attended the Fast Company Innovation Festival, marketed as a celebration of innovation and creativity.

The 57-year-old star happily posed in an almost fall look, wearing a grey long skirt, sheer long-sleeve shirt, and cute pointy kitten heels.

Berry made headlines last week after Drake used an image of her from the 2012 Kids Choice Awards for his new song “Slime You Out.” It appeared to be the cover of the single, but the rapper may have changed his mind when she called him out because the artwork on streaming platforms is now an image drawn by his son Adonis.

The image Drake used for his single

The day after Drake shared the image, Berry shared a meme saying, “SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO BE THE BIGGER GUY... EVEN IF YOU’RE A WOMAN.” When a fan asked how she felt about him using the cover art she responded, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool I thought better of him!”

She went on to reveal she actually told his team no when they asked. “He did have his people call my people and I said NO I didn’t like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song.”

Drake’s fixation with Berry

The Degrassi star has always seemed to have an affection for Berry. As noted by the NY Post, in 2013, he said he would 100% date her. In an interview Hot 97 about his love life, the host told the rapper, “You seem to have a fixation on Halle Berry, but she’s already preggo.”

At the time, Berry was expecting her second child, with then-husband Olivier Martinez. “I do. Yeah, yeah, yeah, that was unfortunate,” he replied. “Like being with her? 100 percent. Of course. What do you mean? I feel like she would be here right now sitting right there,” he said, adding “She would be here turnt to the max.”

