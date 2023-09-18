Lionel Messi’s pizza preferences spark social media stir

During the recent Inter Miami and Atlanta United match, soccer fans were in for a rollercoaster of emotions. The game was thrilling, with Inter Miami losing 5-2 to Atlanta United, but the off-field antics stole the spotlight. Notably, the absence of soccer superstar Lionel Messi due to muscle fatigue marked his second missed match this week.

In Messi’s absence, Leo Campana scored two impressive goals for Inter Miami, including a wonder goal and a successful penalty kick. However, the real drama unfolded after the final whistle, thanks to an unexpected social media post from Atlanta United.

The post featured a pizza with a tomato in the shape of the letter “L” and the accompanying text: “Here is your pizza for the trip.” Fans and pundits alike were left scratching their heads, wondering why Atlanta United had chosen to taunt their opponents in such a unique manner.

The mystery behind the pizza prank became clear when Lionel Messi provided some context. Before the start of the match, Messi took to his Instagram account to express his delight at enjoying a classic Buenos Aires pizza while in Miami. He specifically mentioned Banchero, a renowned Miami-based pizzeria known for its delicious pies.

©Lionel Messi





In a short video shared on his Instagram story, Messi revealed his pizza of choice - the Neapolitan. He warmly thanked the restaurant for their culinary delight. However, the video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some users poking fun at Messi’s pizza preferences.

One user humorously quipped, “Messi might be the greatest footballer of all time, but his pizza choice is up there with the worst.” Another user playfully commented, “Messi just posted the worst pizza I’ve ever seen to his story. No scran.” A third user joined the jesting, saying, “Lionel Messi’s pizza order. The base looks like one of those early supermarket ‘build your own’ cardboard circles.”

The banter surrounding Messi’s pizza choices added an unexpected layer of amusement to the soccer match’s aftermath, reminding fans that even the world’s greatest athletes can face a bit of good-natured ribbing.