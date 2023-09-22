Colombian sensation Feid recently released “Bubalu,” featuring Nigerian rapper and composer Rema, a new jam set to ignite dance floors and uplift spirits worldwide. With Afro rhythms that resonate with positive energy, this collaboration promises to be a musical journey worth embarking on.

Feid, known for his captivating melodies and dynamic performances, has been making waves in the Latin music scene for years. His music has a unique ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level, and “Bubalu” is no exception.

©Getty Images



Karol G gives Feid’s new song ‘Bubalu’ featuring Rema her seal of approval

“Bubalu” is a sonic fusion that seamlessly blends Colombian and Nigerian influences, creating a musical cocktail that’s both refreshing and addictive. The track’s infectious beat will get even the most reluctant dancers grooving.

Karol G’s support of “Bubalu”

Adding to the excitement surrounding this release is the support of Feid’s girlfriend, Karol G. Shortly after the song’s release, La Bichota, a prominent figure in the music industry, took to social media to share her enthusiasm for the track.

The music video for “Bubalu” on YouTube has already garnered over 400,000 views, signaling a warm reception from fans. Feid’s dedicated following is thrilled about the collaboration with Rema, who previously made waves with the “Calm Down” remix featuring Selena Gomez.

ENJOY ‘BUBALU’ BELOW