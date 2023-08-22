Karol G and Feid take next step in their relationship, and how their moms became close friends

Karol G and Feid have recently made headlines as rumors of their relationship were proven to be correct. The Colombian singer showed her love and appreciation for her new boyfriend, following a 2-night show at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles.

The star-studded two nights were full of surprises, with many of Karol G’s celebrity friends and close family members attending the concerts over the weekend. Fans of the singer noticed that Feid was in the audience, showing his support and excitement, and singing along to her hit songs.

La mamá de karol g y la mamá de feid con merch de karol, con los corazones en la cara, disfrutando del concierto de carolina, amé💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/jdyNQIvIh9 — marti🎀| 11.17.2023 (@minajxnimri) August 19, 2023

Joining Feid, Karol G’s mom Ana Marta Navarro was also there to support her daughter, as well as Feid’s mom Berta Lucía Hoyos. The two moms can be seen in a viral clip, singing along to ‘Amargura’ and proving that they are both big fans of the musician, wearing official merch, and showing their fun makeup look while watching the performance. Families of the two singers are known to be from Medellin, Colombia, with Karol G meeting Feid while working together in 2021.

Karol G & Feid,omgggggg 🥹💚🩷✨️ pic.twitter.com/LueTUyQ5rQ — Karol G Stats (@KarolGWW) August 21, 2023

Karol G decided to go public with her relationship during the second concert, wishing happy birthday to Feid before dedicating him ‘Tus Gafitas’ and wearing sunglasses with his nickname ‘Ferxxxo.’ The pair also had a sweet moment after the show was over, with Feid meeting her backstage and immediately hugging her. He can also be seen carrying her to the car and leaving with her, as she says goodbye to some of her fans outside the stadium.

Fans of the pair were also thrilled to see him sing along to her latest song ‘Mi Ex Tenia Razon,’ which is dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA, and mentions her romance with Feid. It seems like the pair are happier than ever together and are more comfortable being together in public.

Karol G & Feid juntos. 🩷💚 pic.twitter.com/ow2dGybp3i — Karol G Stats (@KarolGWW) August 20, 2023