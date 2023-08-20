Sofia Vergara shows off her dance moves at Karol G’s concert

Sofia Vergara looked stunning on Saturday night! The Colombian actress showed off her dance moves at Karol G’s second concert in Los Angeles, following her first jaw-dropping show on Friday, August 18, where many of the singer’s celebrity friends were in attendance, including Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

The Hollywood star was spotted enjoying the show from the VIP area at the Rose Bowl, accompanied by two of her closest friends, her niece Claudia Vergara, her cousin Maria Vergara, and her friend Paulina Vega, also known as the 2013 Miss Colombia and 2014 Miss Universe winner. Sofia and Paulina can be seen dancing the night away, and Sofia even shared a clip where they can be seen singing along and giving her best pose for the camera.

Sofia wore a casual and sophisticated all-black ensemble, which consisted of black ripped jeans and a matching mesh bustier top. She paired the outift with a silver necklace and rocked her signature soft glam makeup look with a red lip. The actress was all smiles and had a fun night, taking to Instagram to share her support for Karol G, “We love you,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the singer.

During Karol G’s first night in Los Angeles other celebrities were spotted, including Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, who was seen having a casual conversation with Selena Gomez, as well as Karol G’s boyfriend Feid. A viral clip posted online shows Feid jumping in excitement, arriving at the show, and being joined by his mom and Karol G’s mom.

The two families seem to be growing closer together, now that the pair are getting serious about their romantic relationship. She also seems to give a special tribute to Feid during a special part of the show, wearing his signature glasses while singing ‘Tus Gafitas.’