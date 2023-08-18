Karol G reveals how her romance with Feid started

Karol G and Feid seem to be very much in love. The two Colombian singers prefer to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, with many of their fans speculating about their romantic story. And while the pair have yet to talk publicly about the details that led to their relationship, Karol G is giving some hints about how it all happened during a recent interview.

During her recent cover with Rolling Stone, Karol G revealed how she first met Feid. “There was a long time when we didn’t speak to each other, and I barely knew anything about him,” she said to the publication. The pair worked together in 2021 but it wasn’t until June 2023, when they were first spotted holding hands.

“When Feid started to break out of their hometown and chart across Latin America, Karol invited him to open her 2021 Bichota Tour. They previously collaborated on a song called “Friki,” the publication reports.

Following their first photo together, they went on to share some flirty comments online, seemingly confirming their romance. The interviewer revealed that Karol G even has a photo of Feid as her phone background. “The background is a candid shot of Feid, slightly sunburned and smiling,” she detailed.

The two singers fell in love working together, with Karol G explaining that they have an unreleased collaboration that was supposed to be on her latest album ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season,’ titled ‘Verano Rosa.’ “It’s a song about heartbreak, which is the best part of it all,” she added.

“My love, I miss you,” Feid previously commented to Karol G on Instagram, making fans go crazy. Now the singer has taken to Instagram Stories to share the method he used to make her fall in love with him when one of his fans asked him for advice.