Feid/Instagram©Instagram
CELEBRITY COUPLES

Karol G reveals how her romance with Feid started

The interviewer revealed that Karol G even has a photo of Feid as her phone background.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Karol G and Feid seem to be very much in love. The two Colombian singers prefer to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, with many of their fans speculating about their romantic story. And while the pair have yet to talk publicly about the details that led to their relationship, Karol G is giving some hints about how it all happened during a recent interview.

READ MORE

KAROL G’S BOYFRIEND FEID REVEALS HOW HE MADE HER FALL, AND IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

KAROL G RESPONDS TO ANUEL AA IN NEW SONG ‘MI EX TENIA RAZON

During her recent cover with Rolling Stone, Karol G revealed how she first met Feid. “There was a long time when we didn’t speak to each other, and I barely knew anything about him,” she said to the publication. The pair worked together in 2021 but it wasn’t until June 2023, when they were first spotted holding hands.

“When Feid started to break out of their hometown and chart across Latin America, Karol invited him to open her 2021 Bichota Tour. They previously collaborated on a song called “Friki,” the publication reports.

Karol G y Feid©@bichotanews

Following their first photo together, they went on to share some flirty comments online, seemingly confirming their romance. The interviewer revealed that Karol G even has a photo of Feid as her phone background. “The background is a candid shot of Feid, slightly sunburned and smiling,” she detailed.

Sir Lucian Grainge's 2023 Artist Showcase©GettyImages

The two singers fell in love working together, with Karol G explaining that they have an unreleased collaboration that was supposed to be on her latest album ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season,’ titled ‘Verano Rosa.’ “It’s a song about heartbreak, which is the best part of it all,” she added.

“My love, I miss you,” Feid previously commented to Karol G on Instagram, making fans go crazy. Now the singer has taken to Instagram Stories to share the method he used to make her fall in love with him when one of his fans asked him for advice.

Related Video:

Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more