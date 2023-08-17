Karol G’s boyfriend Feid reveals how he made her fall in love with him, and it’s not what you think

Karol G and her new boyfriend Feidare known to keep their relationship private. The two musicians have been spotted holding hands before, and have interacted a few times on social media, however, they have yet to share any details about their romance or go public with their love.

Despite their preference of keeping it away from the public eye, Karol G recently talked about her unreleased collaboration with the singer during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, titled ‘Verano Rosa.’ “It’s a song about heartbreak, which is the best part of it all,” Karol said to the publication.

The Colombian star also keeps Feid close to her heart, as she was said to have a photo of him as her phone background. “The background is a candid shot of Feid, slightly sunburned and smiling,” the interviewer revealed. “There was a long time when we didn’t speak to each other, and I barely knew anything about him,” Karol G added.

“My love, I miss you,” Feid previously commented to Karol G on Instagram, making fans go crazy in what seemed to be a confirmation of their romance. Now the singer has taken to Instagram Stories to share the method he used to make her fall in love with him when one of his fans asked him for advice.

“Le tira los prohibidos y chao,“ Feid wrote in Spanish, referring to his dance moves, inviting a girl to a party and showing her his dance moves, hoping that she falls in love with him instantly.