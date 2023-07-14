Karol G and Feid’s flirty messages on social media are relationship goals

For months rumors about Karol G’s romantic involvement with Feid were circulating online. However, she has ended all the speculation by confirming through her social media that their relationship is serious and there is a strong chemistry between them.

Karol took to Instagram to write a flirty message on Feid’s recent post in which he appears scantily clad.

©@bichotanews



Karol G and Feid

The “Tusa” interpreter commented on her beloved’s post with the following message: “Those delicious photos and distance don’t go together, love.”

Karol’s comment caught everyone’s attention and garnered over 600,000 likes. In response to the singer’s message, Feid replied, “Queen, my love, I miss you, baby.”

©@feid



El comentario de Karol G a Feid

The couple stirred up social media with these flirty comments, confirming the rumors about their relationship. Feid is in London and will be heading to Spain in the coming days, where several concerts are scheduled in cities like Tenerife and Bilbao. Meanwhile, Karol is busy promoting her latest single, “S91.”

Karol G and Feid were spotted together in Miami, Florida, in June. The singer accompanied her beau during a show at the Kaseya Center in the “Sunshine City.”

Viral images circulating on social media showed them sharing laughs and intimate glances. While some celebrated their togetherness, others believed the photos responded to constant provocations from Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-partner, who had recently released the single “Mejor Que Yo” (Better Than Me).

At the recent Tu Música Urbano awards ceremony held in Puerto Rico, Anuel wore a T-shirt with a print alluding to the couple, which read: “You’re with FEID but you know you’re mine.”