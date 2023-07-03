Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Feid unleashed a vibrant green neon frenzy that left concertgoers craving more after his presentation at Madrid’s iconic WiZink Center. The Colombian reggaeton star gathered a roaring crowd, making them dance and sing his infectious beats.
Feid’s highly-anticipated tour marks his first performance in Madrid as part of his European concert series.
