Karol G and Feid spotted holding hands; does this confirm their relationship?

Several months of rumors have suggested that Karol G and Feid have been in a romantic relationship for quite some time. However, it wasn’t until this weekend that they were seen together in public, holding hands during one of Feid’s performances in Miami. These photos are proof that they have indeed given love a chance. The pictures that surfaced over the weekend showed the two urban music singers walking hand in hand through the corridors of the Kaseya Center in Miami, where Ferxxo performed on Friday, June 16.

©@bichotanews



Karol G and Feid reveal their relationship with these photos

The images clearly show their chemistry, with laughter and meaningful glances. Many of their fans interpreted these details as a response to the constant provocations from Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-partner, who has been promoting his recent single “Mejor Que Yo.” During the Tu Música Urbano Awards ceremony in Puerto Rico, Anuel wore a t-shirt with a print alluding to the couple, which read, “You’re with FEID, but you know you’re mine.”

The truth is that these images have spread like wildfire on social media and in the news. They have brought Karol G and Feid into the media spotlight, as they are one of the industry’s most beloved and low-profile couples.

©@bichotanews



Karol G and Feid were seen holding hands in Miami

So far, neither of them has made any comments about it, nor have they shared the photos on their social media accounts. A fan page published the images mentioned above; however, everyone eagerly awaits their formal confirmation, and although they have yet to do it, most of their followers consider it a given.

“La Bichota” is waiting for the start of her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” where she will present her successful album, which has broken records for Latin artists on Billboard. Following her confirmation as part of the prestigious Interscope Records label, the artist from Antioquia will kick off her tour in the United States on August 3, when she will be one of the headliners at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...