Karol G spilled the beans on the aesthetic of her upcoming ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’

Exciting news for Karol G fans! We have some exciting insider knowledge on what you can expect from her highly anticipated Mañana Será Bonito Tour. Karol G, who recently teamed up with PUBG MOBILE, gave us a sneak peek into what her concerts will be like.

Get ready for some out-of-this-world outfits and two different dress code options to choose from! In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Karol G spilled the beans on what makes her upcoming tour so special. She promises a fresh and unique concept, complete with stunning visuals and unforgettable moments.

©GettyImages



Karol G performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.

“For this tour, I’ve been working on it as soon as the idea came to mind,” Karol G said. “People have seen the ‘Bichota Tour’ and the ‘$trip Love Tour,’ so I want people to be part of a different and special world for this one.”

Karol G has been working hard on this tour since the idea first came to her, and she’s excited to create a unique and different world just for her fans. She and her team are working tirelessly to ensure every tour aspect is perfect. “We are working hard! We are in Los Angeles working on every detail, including the special moments, the wardrobe, lighting, screens, visuals, etc.,” she told HOLA! USA.

“The concerts will be at stadiums, so I want the ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ to be a memorable highlight in my career. To be honest, sometimes I don’t even see a few of the things because I want to be surprised too,” she assured.

Oh, and did we mention Karol G will be rocking pink hair for the tour?

The dress code hasn’t been revealed just yet, but Karol G promises plenty of surprises and two different moods for fans to choose from. “A lot of surprises are coming! The dress code will be divided in this tour because we are going to have two moods. Especially the girls, I’m sure they will come ‘muy triple M’ to the tour. People are going to love it!” she assured.

“When it comes to my hair, for sure, I’m going to rock pink hair because I’m in my pink era. I want to express something different this time,” she revealed to us.