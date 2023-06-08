Level up with Karol G in her epic PUBG MOBILE mini-game adventure

It is time to take a break from your console controls and immerse yourself in the exciting world of Karol G with your smartphone. The renowned Colombian multi-platinum recording artist has teamed up with PUBG MOBILE, a top-rated mobile game globally, to bring an unparalleled gaming experience to its players.
This collaboration has infused elements of Karol G’s chart-topping album “Mañana Será Bonito” into the game, showcasing the unique blend of reggaeton, pop, and R&B flavors.
This pumping and exceptional partnership will allow you and your squad to don exclusive in-game outfits inspired by Karol G’s iconic style, adding a touch of glamour to your gameplay.
In addition to showing your gaming skills, you can unlock the Karol G Voice Pack, the perfect feature to make your experience even more immersive. The pack allows you to hear the commands in Karol’s voice.
But don’t wait too long! You have until June 21st to indulge in this remarkable gaming experience and take Karol G to the battlegrounds.
Turn the volume up while at it and enjoy Karol G’s groundbreaking music. Her song “Besties,” part of her latest album, has been included in her mini-game, allowing PUBG MOBILE players to delight in the exquisite blend of gaming and music in an unmatched experience that will leave them spellbound.
In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Karol G shared why she turned to the gaming space and why this industry’s massive audience and immersive nature provide her with a unique platform to connect with her fans globally.
I love video games, and every time I’m in the studio with my team and we take a break from recording music, we change the energy by gathering and playing together. I love this game because it is easy to play on your phone. I love collaborations that represent what I am and what I really like to do. Therefore, when I received the call from PUBG MOBILE, I said, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’
I was fresh off my previous tour when we began talking about my mobile game, so I suggested using outfits from the $trip Love Tour because I thought people would recognize them easier.
When I knew I had an avatar, I immediately said that she had to look like me, sound like me, and had to include my music because this is a way to introduce everybody to ‘Karol G’s world’ through PUBG MOBILE, so as a team, we went through every aspect, including the color of the hair, the shape of my face, and everything.
I’m excited! Because the trailer shows me as I am and incorporates all my personality, so for me this is a perfect collaboration.
Gamers will enjoy “Besties,” which is part of my latest album Mañana Será Bonito. I chose that song because it is a good vibe when you are playing with your friends on the battlegrounds.
I loved that PUBG MOBILE allowed me to include images from my album in the teaser because gamers will enter my world. I also recorded a package with my voice, and that was so much fun to do. The day I recorded my voice, I was able to say a few words I was looking forward to saying because I wanted the players to feel part of my team and my friends. It is so special and perfect for me. So beautiful!
Right now, I play it with my closest friends because things can get real while playing video games. I play with my team because it is so much fun when they get angry when they are losing, and I celebrate when I’m winning or vice-versa.