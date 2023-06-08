Level up with Karol G in her epic PUBG MOBILE mini-game adventure

It is time to take a break from your console controls and immerse yourself in the exciting world of Karol G with your smartphone. The renowned Colombian multi-platinum recording artist has teamed up with PUBG MOBILE, a top-rated mobile game globally, to bring an unparalleled gaming experience to its players.

This collaboration has infused elements of Karol G’s chart-topping album “Mañana Será Bonito” into the game, showcasing the unique blend of reggaeton, pop, and R&B flavors.

©PUBG MOBILE



Karol G reveals her experience of becoming an avatar in her new PUBG MOBILE mini-game

This pumping and exceptional partnership will allow you and your squad to don exclusive in-game outfits inspired by Karol G’s iconic style, adding a touch of glamour to your gameplay.

In addition to showing your gaming skills, you can unlock the Karol G Voice Pack, the perfect feature to make your experience even more immersive. The pack allows you to hear the commands in Karol’s voice.

But don’t wait too long! You have until June 21st to indulge in this remarkable gaming experience and take Karol G to the battlegrounds.

©PUBG MOBILE



Karol G reveals her experience of becoming an avatar in her new PUBG MOBILE mini-game

Turn the volume up while at it and enjoy Karol G’s groundbreaking music. Her song “Besties,” part of her latest album, has been included in her mini-game, allowing PUBG MOBILE players to delight in the exquisite blend of gaming and music in an unmatched experience that will leave them spellbound.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Karol G shared why she turned to the gaming space and why this industry’s massive audience and immersive nature provide her with a unique platform to connect with her fans globally.