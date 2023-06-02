New Music Friday: Peso Pluma, BZRP, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, and more

It’s June! We are almost halfway done with the year, and 2023 has been filled with new music. Get your weekend started by listening to a round-up of new music released this week.

1. PESO PLUMA || BZRP Music Sessions #55

Peso Pluma, who has completely taken over the music industry, collaborates with Bizarrap for the viral hit,“BZRP Music Sessions #55.” The break up corrido gained 26 million views in less than 48 hours and is trending number 1 on YouTube.

2. Los Del Espacio - LIT killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago PZK, FMK, Rusherking, Maria Becerra, Big One

Gaining 4.6 million views in 20 hours, Argentine superstars LIT killah, Duki, Emilia, Tiago PZK, FMK, Rusherking, Maria Becerra, and Big One come together for “Los Del Espacio.”



3. Karol G- WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

Karol G enters the Barbie universe with the reggaeton dance track “Watati.” The song is apart of the long awaited Barbie movie.



4. Miel - Los Aptos x Cuco

Trio Los Aptos collaborates with Cuco for “Miel.” The lovesick song will have you grooving and thinking about that special persons eyes.



5. Becky G - The Fire Inside

Becky G releases the flaming single “The Fire Inside.” The track is from the Eva Longoria directed, “Flamin Hot.”

6. Daddy Yankee, Omar Courtz. - BEACHY

Daddy Yankee might have retired but he’s still dropping hits. The Puerto Rican legend with perfect skin collaborates with Omar Courtz for “Beachy.” The dance track has a catchy reggaeton beat and fun music video that will have you ready for the beach.

7. Ramón Vega - mE vALe maDRE :)

Mexican teenage heartthrob, Ramón Vega, releases his second single of the year “mEvALe maDRE :)”, from his upcoming album PA TI. It comes with an official music video, directed by Kath D. The breakup track fuses urban and pop elements.

8. Between Friends- What’s Up

The irresistable brother-sister duo Between Friends drops “What’s Up.” Savannah’s unqiue voice sings about a love interest, while Brandon provides the ethereal backing vocals. The spacey, melodic synths will have you moving and grooving.

9. The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Madonna - Popular

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and Madonna make for an interesting collaboration with “Popular.” The smooth track is all about someone that wants to be popular, and will do whatever it takes.

10. Burna Boy - Sittin on Top of The World.

Burna Boy reflects on his journey and shares special moments in “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.” The international superstar has been living his best life and the music video shows it.