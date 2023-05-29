The rise of quiet luxury: why are people ditching brand logos?

According to the latest Google Trends data, a significant surge of 614% in the trend of “quiet luxury” has occurred over the past year. This trend indicates that people are more inclined to invest in high-quality and timeless basics rather than flaunting brand logos.

The concept of quiet luxury has gained immense popularity recently, as can be seen in various instances, such as Sofia Richie’s wedding and the TV show Succession.

Fashion experts from Boohoo have further elaborated on how anyone can attain a luxurious yet simplistic look without spending a fortune by following this trend.

Ditch the logos

During one of Successions’ episodes, Tom Wambsgans describes a £2,500 Burberry bag as “ludicrously capacious” and “monstrous” due to its vintage check print making it recognizable. So, when thinking of outfits that look “quiet luxury,” think of multimillionaire Gwyneth Paltrow and her head-to-toe “old money” looks, including the $4,876 The Row coat, luxurious cashmere sweaters and Celine boots during her week in court in March, rather than big and loud logos.

Achieving a sense of understated luxury can be done without breaking the bank. Instead, opt for elevated, minimalist pieces that can be worn in various settings and with different outfits. The focus should be on clean aesthetics rather than flashy branding or logos. Choose tailored, logo-free items, or go for textures like cotton, leather, cashmere, merino wool, and silk to add a touch of luxury to your wardrobe.

Opt for light make-up

Sofia Richie’s “quiet luxury’” wedding attracted attention to her outfits. Still, her natural make-up looks have also been trending with videos on TikTok, including tutorials and recreations inspired by the look. The Hashtags such as #sofiarichiemakeup have gained 10.5 million views, #sofiarichieweddingmakeup has gained 7.1 million views, and #sofiarichiemakeuproutine has gained 3.6 million views.

Sofia made her own GRWM for her wedding look, featuring the make-up products she used. With some of these products costing under $40, people can achieve this makeup look on a lower budget.

Some make-up tips to achieve a “quiet luxury” look are to use cream products over powders as it creates a more realistic glow on the skin and choose sheer washes of color over heavily pigmented products to give a subtle sheen. Choosing peach and bronze tones on the cheeks for a more toned-down flush of color over rose and pink offers a more natural sun-kissed look. Choose a simple eyeshadow with groomed eyebrows and good eye makeup mascara.

Skincare glow

Luxury skincare has also been growing in searches this past year, with a search increase of 53%. Skincare can be seen as a high-maintenance routine, so you can be low-maintenance with your make-up if you have an effective skincare routine that creates that glowing skin aesthetic.

To achieve this look inspired by Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, you can treat yourself to a facial or invest in products that suit your skin. With everyone’s skin being different, it is about learning what outcomes will work best for you and sticking to a routine. A good highlighter can create a clean glow that reflects and enhances a healthy skin aesthetic if you struggle with skincare.

Neutrals or monochrome

The hashtag #neutraloutfit has 461.9 million views, and #monochromeoutfit surpassed over 209.8 million views on TikTok. Neutrals have proved to be an essential wardrobe basic and work well with mixing and matching and are perfect for embodying quiet luxury, such as Sofia Richie wearing white, creams, and browns in the build-up to her wedding.

Like the logo concept, it is not about shouting about luxury and being bold but rather more toned-down elevated basics. This color pallet feeds into a capsule wardrobe, purchasing neutral clothes that can be long-term investments worn in multiple ways for years.