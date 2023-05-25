Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Dua Lipa has officially entered the world of fashion design. This week, she shared some of the pieces that make up her new fashion collection with Versace, which she made in collaboration with Donatella Versace. The new line marks the first time that the iconic brand “opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way.“
