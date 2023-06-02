Pet of the week: This service dog received his own diploma at owner’s graduation ceremony

It’s not every day that we see a dog graduating from university. This adorable and educated pup named Justin was surprised with an honorary diploma while accompanying his owner Grace Mariani to the stage in a motorized wheelchair.

The 6-year-old dog labrador-golden mix has been the perfect companion to Grace as she finished her studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. The pair accepted their respective diplomas in Newark on May 22, going viral for the wholesome moment.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. presents Justin, the service dog for Grace Mariani, of Mahwah, NJ, with a diploma for attending all of Grace’s classes at Seton Hall. pic.twitter.com/sZgHD5Fs3X — Seton Hall (@SetonHall) May 23, 2023

The audience cheered in the video, as Justin has been by Grace’s side during all her classes, as stated by the university on social media. Grace graduated with a Bachelor of science degree in education, and she wants to become a teacher.

©Seton Hall University/Kristine Foley





With the help of Canine Companions, Grace found her perfect match in Juston, who helped her daily in school and continues to be by her side. Jeanine Konopelski, vice president of marketing and advocacy at the nonprofit organization, revealed to CNN how they found each other.

“When Grace was matched with Canine Companions service dog Justin, she said her dream was to go away to college and become a teacher,” she explained to the publication. “She shared that with Justin by her side, she has the best chance for a successful, independent life.” It was also revealed that Justin learned over 45 tasks to help Mariani become more independent.

Related Video: Kourtney Kardashian’s emotional reaction after not seeing her kids for 10 days Loading the player...