Pet of the week: This pair of pups go viral for their FaceTime calls

We all miss our loved ones from time to time, especially if they are miles away from us. This seemed to be the case for these two adorable doggie best friends, Rollo and Sadie, who keep their friendship alive despite the distance.

The inseparable pair first met during the pandemic when their owners became neighbors in Edmonton, Canada. Sadie, a husky and German shepherd mix, and Rollo, a rottweiler shepherd mix, became friends almost instantly.

“Sadie’s never been the biggest fan of other dogs when she met Rollo she whined and cried and laid on her back like she’d just met the love of her life,“ Sadie’s owner, Kayla McTeer said, ”Every time they see each other he goes insane.”

And while they both had a good time together, Rollo’s owner had to move three hours away, putting their friendship on pause. However, their bond was so strong that they found a way to keep in touch despite only seeing each other once a month now.

Their emotional reaction to what appeared to be their first FaceTime call was captured on video and became viral, as online users couldn’t get enough of their incredible friendship. “She’s not much of a howler,” Sadie’s owner said to ABC7. “She doesn’t often throw her head back and howl the way she does on FaceTime with Rollo. Actually, that’s the only time that she’s ever done that.”

