Pet of the week: Meet Bobi, the world’s oldest dog turning 31

Yes, you read that right. This adorable purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo is turning 31 years old. Living a slow life in Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, Bobi is known for being a healthy and loyal companion to 38-year-old Leonel Costa.

A big birthday celebration is taking place in Bobi’s rural town, with over 100 guests, including international friends, getting together for the important event. His owner revealed to Guinness World Records that a “traditional” celebration has been planned, with meats and fish included on the menu.

Bobi is used to eating human food, taking long naps, and roaming around the town, so this seems to be a perfect birthday bash for him. Born in May 1992, the pup is the oldest living dog ever and has been Leonel’s best friend since he was 8.

However, after becoming a celebrity following his Guinness World record, his owner was a little scared of his health. “There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him,” he explained, adding that “his health was a little damaged, but now it’s better.”

He also said that Bobi has lived many years thanks to his “calm” and “peaceful” environment. “Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world,“ he concluded. “Bobi represents those generations.”

Related Video: Tea May Help You Live Longer Study Says Loading the player...