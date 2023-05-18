Khloé Kardashian’s adorable cat steals the show in new video: Meet Grey Kitty

Khloé Kardashian gave fans another glimpse into her fabulous life. The reality star shared a video making a tour of her incredible pantry with the help of her adorable cat, named Grey Kitty.

This is not the first time Khloé goes viral for her well-stocked pantry, which is not only carefully curated with her favorite snacks, ingredients, and seasonings, but it’s also organized by color, in different sections and baskets.

The businesswoman revealed that her cat was the “star of the show,” asking her Tiktok fans if they believe Grey Kitty has stolen all the attention, as she decided to roam around the shelves, seemingly curious about what Khloé was doing.

“Coolest sister simply because you have a cat,” one person wrote, naming her “Kitty Kardashian,” while someone else commented, “Kitty is so majestic,” adding “She has her own bodega and bodega cat lol.”

Khloé previously opened up about her passion for keeping things organized around her house. “I have always known that I’m very particular in the way that I like things done,” she said on Instagram Stories back in 2018, revealing that she asked The Home Edit for help.

“I’m incredibly organized and love/need everything to be labeled and color-coded. I normally do not project my crazy particular somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I’ve met my soulmate in The Home Edit. Most of my stuff just needed new labels and a little jooooge.”