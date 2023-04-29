Pet of the week: This adorable chihuahua is the world’s shortest dog with only 3.5 inches

Chihuahuas are known to be particularly small. And while we are used to seeing their owners carrying their adorable pups everywhere they go, Pearl is very different from any other small dog, as she is in fact the world’s shortest dog by Guinness World Records.

This white chihuahua is just 3.59 inches tall and 5 inches long, with a weight of 1.22 pounds. Pearl also comes from a notable family of short dogs, including Miracle Milly, who was the previous holder of the Guinness World Records title, with only 3.8 inches.

©Guinness World Records





“We’re blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,” her owner Vanessa Semler said about the incredible achievement.

©Guinness World Records





Pearl has also been described as “a bit of a diva,” and has been very pampered throughout her life. She is used to eating chicken and salmon and has many different outfits. She was born at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida, and was carefully measured to ensure her title.

“We have lots of fun together,” her owner said, explaining that she is used to living with other two regular-size dogs. Fans of the chihuahua are always surprised to see her short size, with some photos from Guinness World Records comparing her to everyday objects, such as a remote control or a dollar bill.

