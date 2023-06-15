The world of Barbie is more Latino thanks to Karol G and her featuring song with Aldo Ranks. After teasing “Watati,” part of the highly anticipated Barbie movie soundtrack, the Colombian global sensation released the official music video of this reggaetón poised to be a hit.

Produced by the acclaimed Ovy on the Drums, the upbeat and cheerful track’s video was shot on-site at the World of Barbie in Los Angeles —an interactive exhibit which gives guests the chance to live out their life-size Barbie dream.

©Atlantic Records



Karol G explains her decision to contribute to the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

During an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the multifaceted superstar shared why she jumped on the soundtrack of Barbie.

“The ‘Barbie’ production reached out a long time ago. I wanted to see the movie first to understand the project because we know the doll as a perfect figure, so I needed to understand the film’s message,” Karol G revealed, after previously emphasizing the importance of showing your true self without filters.

According to the 32 -year-old Medellín native, after watching the movie, she met with the crew to know what they expected from her. “Then we met, and they shared the songs they loved and the rhythm they were looking for,” she told HOLA! USA.

“I wanted that when they played the music; it sounded like a real party. A Latino party!”

Adding, “We recorded the music video. It should be out soon. It is beautiful, colorful, and memorable.”

©Atlantic Records



Enjoy here the official music video of ‘Watati’ featuring Aldo Ranks.

Karol, alongside Ice Spice, is one of the only two Latinas on the album. While we (not so) patiently wait for the summer and the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, luckily, we can enjoy some songs on the film’s tracklist, which also includes tunes by Tame Impala, Haim, and Charli XCX.

Although they are not singers, Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie) also feature on the soundtrack. The playlist is set to be released on the same day as the movie, on July 21.