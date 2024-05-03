Sam Asghari’s latest life update amid Britney Spears’ hotel controversy

Sam Asghari seems to be happy after finalizing his divorce from Britney Spears. The actor, who decided not to contest the prenuptial agreement, reached an amicable resolution with the singer following the separation and seems to be ready to start a new chapter of his life.

Sam has yet to talk publicly about Britney following the divorce, despite previously wishing her the best after the release of her book. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world,“ he said when asked about being mentioned in her book ‘The Woman In Me.’

“That made me smile, to be honest,” he said after she referred to him as a “gift from god.” Fast forward to Britney’s recent hotel controversy, Sam is sharing an update. The actor shared a shirtless selfie with his dog, showing off his toned abs and biceps while going on a walk with his furry friend.

Sam was all smiles, captioning the post “Life update,” with a smiley face. Fans of the singer are mourning the end of their relationship, following Britney’s accident at the Chateau Marmont. “Britney’s life was better with you in it!” one fan wrote, while someone else commented, “Single life suits you well you look so healthy.”

Britney Spears’ accident at the Chateau Marmont:

The update comes after Britney revealed that she twisted her ankle, and denied reports of an alleged fight with her rumored boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. “I fell, and embarrassed myself. That’s it,” she said in her latest video. Britney said paramedics showed up at her door “illegally“ and caused a huge scene when ”all she needed was ice.”

Meanwhile, an insider said to TMZ that she has been having “shocking and radical mood swings,” is “completely dysfunctional” and facing a “worse financial and mental situation.”