Pregnant Ashley Tisdale reacts to Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are both pregnant. The actresses who previously worked together in the “High School Musical” movies, announced their pregnancies around the same date. Tisdale has shared her thoughts on the coincidence for the first time, and shared her thoughts on Hudgens’ first pregnancy.

©GettyImages



Hudgens and Tisdale at the Lakers game

Tisdale was replying to fan comments on social media and answered to someone that talked about Tisdale and Hudgens both being pregnant. “It’s very cool!” she wrote. “I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

Tisdale has a daughter and is pregnant with her second child. In the case of Hudgens, she’s pregnant with her first baby.

While the two are friends, Tisdale explained that they hadn’t seen each other in a bit. “I haven’t seen her in a long time,” she said in an episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ “Obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter. So it’s like, you know, she has a full-time job.”

©GettyImages



Tisdale and Hudgens at a party

Hudgens’ pregnancy announcement

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy in a novel way. The actress was one of the hosts at the Oscars red carpet, and appeared to work with a pregnant belly, surprising her co-hosts and audience members. “I clearly have a lot to be excited for,” she said at the time.

Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker married in December of 2023. She opened up about the stressful wedding planning and shared all of the details with Vogue. “I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn—these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

She and Tucker ultimaltely found their perfect venue in Tulum, Mexico, with a ceremony attended by their closest friends and family.