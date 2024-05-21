Olivia Munn documented cancer journey for her son in case she didn’t ‘make it’

Olivia Munn is opening up about her experience with cancer. A couple of months ago, the actress revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had been battling it privately. Now, she’s speaking up about her experience, revealing that she began to document her journey for her son, hoping to show him that she was willing to fight the disease.

Munn was featured in an interview with “Good Morning America,” where she discussed some of the challenges of battling cancer. “There’s a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat, but you know cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby,” she said, referring to her 2 year old baby Malcolm, which she shares with John Mulaney.

She explained that she wanted to record her experience with cancer for her son to have in the future. “Well because if I didn’t make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here,” she explained. “That I tried my best. You want the people in your life, you want the people that maybe don’t understand what’s going on right to know that you did everything you could to be here.“

In April of last year, Munn was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She had a double mastectomy shortly after and has been discussing her condition and recovery over the past couple of months.

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Munn speaks out to @michaelstrahan about her private cancer battle, fertility and what's next for her and her family: “Cancer takes down a lot of people ... and I just thought about my baby.” https://t.co/6kujnh6RZYpic.twitter.com/Wiq66QaiP5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2024

Munn’s original post discussing her cancer diagnosis

In March of this year, Munn shared the news of her breast cancer diagnosis. She wrote a lengthy and emotional post, sharing her rare story of cancer diagnosis despite getting a mammogram that came back normal. “Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer,” she wrote.

Munn asked women to be dilligent with their health and to be thorough whenever dealing with their health.