Olivia Munn shares breast cancer diagnosis in emotional post

Olivia Munn has shared her breast cancer diagnosis. The 43 year old actress shared a post on social media where she revealed that she was diagnosed last year and has experienced multiple surgeries over the past months.

Munn shared photos and a lengthy statement, encouraging women to be thorough with their health, no matter their family history. “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” she wrote. Despite the fact that she tested negative for all and had a normal mammogram, she was diagnosed with breast cancer two months later.

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she wrote. Munn revealed that she decided to keep her diagnosis private in order to process what was going on and deal with the most difficult parts on her own.

Munn revealed that she would have been diagnosed with cancer the following year, losing precious time to target the disease early. The only reason why they caught it early was because of her OBGYN, who suggested to calculate a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.

“The fact that she did saved my life.” .

“Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

Munn got a double mastectomy, catching the problem before it became too large to deal with. “I’m lucky,” she wrote.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party

Munn received support from her friends and family

Munn’s statement was met by love and support from her friends and family. “You are very generous to share your story,” wrote Jessica Chastain.” I believe in doing so, you’ve saved lives. So much love to you and your family.

“Sending you so much love little mama, thank you for sharing your vulnerability and strength,” wrote Rumer Willis.

John Mulaney, Munn’s boyfriend and the father of her two year old son, Malcolm, also shared a sweet message. “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us,” he wrote. “Malc and I adore you.”

