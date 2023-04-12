Danna Paola and Lil Jon join the Latin American Music Awards 2023 list of performers

The Latin American Music Awards 2023 is next week, and two exciting names have been added to the already amazing list of performers. It was announced Wednesday that Danna Paola and Lli Jon will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next Thursday, April 20.



The evening will feature a world premiere from Lil Jon and Pitbull, while Paola will bless the evening with a stunning performance of her hit song “XT4S1S.”



The new performances added

Vikina and Omar Courtz: Fans can also get excited for a preview of Mr. Worldwide’s unreleased songs with Miami singer Vikina and Puerto Rican star Omar Courtz: “Pone mal” and “Take a Shot” featuring Pitbull.

Lyanno, Emilia, and Wisin: It will mark the television debut of Lyanno’s latest collaboration, “Tu Recuerdo,” with Emilia and Wisin.

Jessy & Joy with Carlos Vives: The adorable brother-sister duo Jesse & Joy will join legacy honoree Carlos Vives in a performance of “La Tierra del olvido.”

Lyanna: Lyanno, the multi-platinum winning reggaeton powerhouse, will take the stage with pop sensation Emilia and urban genre legend Wisin for the television debut of “Tu recuerdo.”

Yendry and Zacarías Ferreíra: The talented Dominican-Italian singer Yendry and bachata icon Zacarías Ferreíra will also be part of one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Performers that were already announced

Guaynaa & Lele Pons: Newlyweds Guaynaa & Lele Pons will bring love to the stage, with a special medley including “Abajito” from their upcoming album “Capitulations.”

Prince Royce: Global bachata idol Prince Royce will not only perform but is receiving a special Pioneer Award for his career and trajectory. Royce is premiering one of his soon-to-be-released tracks and will also deliver a medley of his biggest hits alongside other great artists. The nine-time LATIN AMAs winner has 3 nominations this year.

Myke Towers: Fan favorite Myke Towers will deliver what is sure to be an unforgettable performance of “Mi Droga,” from his recent album “La Vida es Una.”

Bad Gyal: Spanish singer, songwriter, DJ, and model Bad Gyal will perform for the first time at the LATIN AMAs. The artist will present her latest single, “Chulo.”

Eden Muñoz : Like Gyal, award-winning Mexican producer and singer-songwriter Eden Muñoz will take the LATIN AMAs stage for the first time. The regional Mexican singer will perform his hit song “Chale.” Muñoz is also nominated in 4 categories including New Artist Of The Year.

Anuel AA: Puerto Rican Latin trap star Anuel AA will take the stage to perform his latest hit “Mas Rica Que Ayer.” The six-time LATIN AMAs winner is nominated for Best Artist - Urban this year.

The presenters

Angela Aguilar, Banda Los Recoditos, Mar Solis, Mario Bautista, Roselyn Sanchez, Steve Aoki, and Zuleyka Rivera also join the list of presenters for the LATIN AMAs 2023.

Hosted by Galilea Montijo, Julian Gil, and Natti Natasha, the annual award show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 20 at 7p/6c on Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión.